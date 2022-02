An emerging video showing a mobile filling station on a Dubai road has sparked mixed reactions on the net

The video was recorded by a man in Dubai who knocked his home country, describing the United Arab Emirates nation as a place where things work

The abroad-based African added that back home in Africa, one had to endure long hours in a queue to get petrol or fuel

Some Africans were left awestruck following viral footage of a 'moving filling station' in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This comes at a time the country is faced with fuel scarcity and an increase in its price.

He knocked AFrica for its underdevelopment in that regard Photo Credit: SOPA Images, Instagram/@instablog9ja

Source: Getty Images

Dubai, a country where things work

A man who recorded the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram hailed the UAE nation as a place where things actually work.

He shaded Africa, stating that people had to stay in queues at filling stations and even pay bribes just to get fuel.

In the short video he shared, a mobile filling station attendant is seen attending to a customer at night on a Dubai road.

The customer didn't have to leave his car as the mobile filling station attendant did all the work, just as is obtainable in the stationary ones in Africa.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@chocodami___ remarked:

"Everything for Nigeria na backwards mxwwww fuel wet we dey manufacture don scarce how na."

@chidoxflash commented:

"Countries are developing & innovating. Isn't like us here. Where nothing is happening."

@phyzee07 said:

"But here govt believe they have done something special building roads . They turn it politics."

@sammysteve_ stated:

"Nigerians love to react to everything in another man's land. Make una dey calm down abeg ."

@ezeako1 opined:

"Dubai is a beautiful place to live and do your business or work. I love this country I wish am a local thou."

