A video showing a keke looking like a car after it had been redecorated has got people wondering how much the driver would be charging

People who joked that the interior looks like a Rolls Royce said they would not mind paying any amount for the comfort

The backseat of the tricycle has a wine holder as it is the usual design of some high class and mid-range vehicles

A video of the interior of a tricycle (keke) looking like a posh car has gone viral on the internet as people were wowed by it all.

In the clip, the interior was well decorated that the seat matches that of a car. At the centre of the seat is a drink holder.

The inside of the keke looks clean and beautiful. Photo source: @gossipboyz1, @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

Many praised the creativity

You would think it was a vehicle being filmed if you never started watching the video from the beginning.

Many people who reacted to the video online commended the designer as they said he could change the look of anything with his skill.

Watch the video here.

jayvybes_entertainment said:

"This guy fit turn Gwagon to Rolls R."

iamsexysteel said:

"Na Ac and seatbelt remain."

domingo_loso said:

"Keeping his business classy, i am flabbergasted."

smalltalkblogng said:

"This is innovation. Keke SUV."

synapsethegreat said:

"A typical example of 'Happiness is free'."

june_xena said:

"Wow__this is very creative. Won’t be bad as a convoy."

___runtea said:

"To enter this one go cost ooo, hin no fit carry person for 50 naira."

blessing_asemota26 said:

"This guy go sabi handle and manage Nigeria wela."

callme_temi said:

"Don’t call it normal keke napep… this is Royce keke 2012 model… worth 720hundred naira."

diseph_godspower said:

"If this guy charges you 200 naira for a 100 naira trip I swear you can’t complain because of the comfort."

Man redesigned Toyota car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Oraifite indigene in Anambra state identified as Nonso Offor transformed his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is an expensive whip made in the United Kingdom by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and goes for $13 million.

While it is not clear what the intention of the man is in transforming the car, it has since become an internet sensation.

Source: YEN.com.gh