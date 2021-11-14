A couple decided to change a popular narrative common weddings by sticking to doing only a church wedding

The couple stood their ground despite pressure from family members and instead gave guests food after the church wedding

Activist Aisha Yesufu who shared the story hailed the couple's resolve stressing that ''people must do their thing''

Against pressure from their families, a couple resolved to do things their own way as regards their wedding.

The couple chose not to do reception after their church wedding.

According to Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu who shared the story on social media, the incident happened at a wedding occasion her husband had graced.

What the couple did in place of a reception

Aisha narrated that after the church wedding they shared food to guests who attended.

She said every guest was given a bag with food, water, soft drinks and souvenir.

The activist while hailing the couple said people must do their thing.

Many share their thoughts on the incident

@bajeo_xy stated:

"Na family atimes dey apply pressure on couples gan. Making them run into debt. Smart couple. Wish them all the best!"

queene_th thought:

"This is not new .. I’ve attended such weddings before, they’ll bid you goodbye with food and souvenirs right from the church entrance "

kiki__famous commented:

"I no love am oohow will I do choreography at my reception enterance I Dan too so awwn than to do only church wedding."

@asiannkutt wrote:

"Love it!!!! Let everyone go their house! They saved money on hall, decorations, DJ, MC, even food cause it would have been more for reception, drinks, water, etc!"

@_real_nma said:

"Tbvh I don’t even want a big wedding, that’s if my spouse agrees , because if I’m tired , I go leave everybody for my wedding reception go house, I hate stress "

