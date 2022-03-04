A video of a woman stuck in a washing machine has been doing the rounds on social media streets and peeps are wondering how the situation happened

The clip sees a woman uncomfortably folded into the front loader with her backside sticking out - very undignified indeed

Bystanders and a police officer can be seen trying to calm her down as they battle to figure a way to get her out

A concerning video of a woman stuck in a washing machine has social media users dumbfounded.

A video of a woman stuck in a front loader washing machine has gone viral. Image: @rosehawa0420/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by online user @rosehawa0420 and sees the poor woman trapped inside the front loader. A police officer can be seen trying to calm her down. He also suggests she changes positions but that doesn't solve the issue.

It is not clear how on earth the woman found herself in such an odd situation. The anxiety-raising clip goes on for quite a while but nothing seems to work.

Online users responded to the video with their reactions to the award incident:

Pen321321 said:

“I feel claustrophobic just watching this.”

Agata Kukulska wrote:

“Step-brother, I’m stuck!”

Regina Phalange replied:

“Instant panic attack for me.”

user4636677437962 commented:

“Me every time I try on a Zara dress.”

brett Houghton said:

“They could have just pulled her out by the feet when she was turning around inside.”

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a dad, Chris Blaze from Arizona, recently bought a second-hand washing machine and asked the private seller to reduce the price from $500 (GHc3000) to $400 (GHc2400).

He was a little cash-strapped after welcoming a new baby into the world. After the seller agreed, Blaze went home and while inspecting the machine, he found his $400 tucked away inside.

He also received the following message from the kind seller: "Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

Blaze was incredibly grateful and wrote a Facebook post about his experience.

"I got a message from him saying, 'Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.' Man, words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed, I felt I had to share. Big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!"

Source: YEN.com.gh