Lady Begs for GH₵0.92 From Girl Hawking on Street, Rewards Her, Follows Kid Home & Pays Mother’s Rent in Clip
- A young lady turned the life of a family around after testing their kindness in a prank video that has gone viral
- The Good Samaritan approached a girl hawking and asked her for GH₵0.92 and the hawker never hesitated
- As a reward, the lady gave her mother GH₵92 on the spot and followed them to their house to pay a one year rent
A young lady with the handle @jojooflele has shared a video online where she put big smiles on the face of a hawker and her mother.
In the clip, she asked the young girl for money, telling her that she needed it urgently. Without thinking twice, the kid gave her GH₵0.92
Kindness rewarded in a big way
Seconds after that kind gesture, her mother came around. When she was told what happened, she asked @jojoflele if that was all that she needed as she made an attempt to add more.
It was at this point that the content creator had to tell them it was all a prank. She gave them GH₵92, the amount the family makes from sales daily. The woman jumped in joy.
Afterwards, @jojooflele followed them to their home and paid their house rent. The family's happiness knew no bounds at this point.
Watch the video below:
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
Miss A J B said:
"The woman is so kind and have a very good heart she has trained the daughter to be kind to people."
Ebubechukwu said:
"1Milion naira is enough to support her, can you Direct me to her please."
horlar150 said:
"Nah this kind content person dey find, no be all those ones opening yansh."
Deborah Wokocha said:
"Wow, the little girl has a good home training."
user1717278263503 said:
"That woman is too good jor there's some woman they will start shouting to her daughter, why did she give the money to her."
Lady 'begged' for GH₵1.84
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that in another video, the same lady went to a man selling yoghurt from a cart and begged him for N100. Without knowing that he was being pranked, the man said 'no'.
The trader instead gave her a piece of yoghurt that is worth the amount she asked for. The lady smiled toward the camera filming her.
As a reward, she gave the man wads of naira notes. With a smiling face, the man hesitated from collecting the money.
Source: YEN.com.gh