A young lady turned the life of a family around after testing their kindness in a prank video that has gone viral

The Good Samaritan approached a girl hawking and asked her for GH₵0.92 and the hawker never hesitated

As a reward, the lady gave her mother GH₵92 on the spot and followed them to their house to pay a one year rent

A young lady with the handle @jojooflele has shared a video online where she put big smiles on the face of a hawker and her mother.

In the clip, she asked the young girl for money, telling her that she needed it urgently. Without thinking twice, the kid gave her GH₵0.92

The lady surprised the woman's family with money and rent payment. Photo source: TikTok/@jojooflele

Kindness rewarded in a big way

Seconds after that kind gesture, her mother came around. When she was told what happened, she asked @jojoflele if that was all that she needed as she made an attempt to add more.

It was at this point that the content creator had to tell them it was all a prank. She gave them GH₵92, the amount the family makes from sales daily. The woman jumped in joy.

Afterwards, @jojooflele followed them to their home and paid their house rent. The family's happiness knew no bounds at this point.

Watch the video below:

