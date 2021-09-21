Chris Blaze, a new father, got the surprise of his life after a seller of a second-hand washing machine surprised him with a thoughtful gift

Chris originally asked for a reduced price for the machine but after the seller found out he's a dad to a newborn, he decided not to charge him at all

The young father only discovered this kind gesture when he was inspecting the machine at home and found money hidden inside

A dad, Chris Blaze from Arizona, recently bought a second-hand washing machine and asked the private seller to reduce the price from $500 (GHc3000) to $400 (GHc2400). He was a little cash-strapped after welcoming a new baby into the world.

After the seller agreed, Blaze went home and while inspecting the machine, he found his $400 tucked away inside.

He also received the following message from the kind seller:

"Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.”

Blaze was incredibly grateful and wrote a Facebook post about his experience.

"I got a message from him saying, 'Check the dryer, a gift for the new baby.' Man, words can not describe how grateful I am right now. I feel so blessed, I felt I had to share. Big shout out to the man David! Thank you so much!"

@Karen Eastman said:

"What a wonderful story! God bless that wonderful man. What an amazing blessing."

@Aggie Trimbur said:

"There's still beautiful people, thanks for sharing your story."

@Tonya Ellerbe said:

"There are some amazing and beautiful people in this world, I'm so glad you encountered one. Shout out to David and congrats on the baby. Look at God!!"

@Bobbie Waters said:

"Glad to hear such a sweet story. Thankful there's still people in this world like Dave. May God bless him."

