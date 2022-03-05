A Ghanaian lady with the Twitter name Lily Pokuah has caused a frenzy with her steamy photos

She has turned heads with her fashion qualities posing in revealing and colourful ensembles

The attention-grabbing snaps have generated reactions from many social media users

A Ghanaian lady, known on Twitter as Lily Pokuah, has turned heads with her eye-catching photos on social media, sparking reactions from scores of netizens.

In shots seen by YEN.com.gh, the young lady sported matching outfits as she revealed skin, giving peeps a closer look at her flawless beauty.

Pokua uploaded the eye-popping snaps on her Twitter feed on Friday, March 4, leaving netizens in wild excitement and thirsting over her looks.

On her social media accounts, where she has over 3,000 followers, the young fashionista has shown her style credentials in classy outfits.

As expected, scores of netizens have reacted to her latest photos. YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

Love_Dee said:

''Wow, so cute. I love your style.''

Daniel Vee commented:

''You look beautiful. Wow!''

Mazzam said:

''Charming looks, dear. Killing me softly.''

Source: YEN.com.gh