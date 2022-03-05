Actress/Presneter, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown off her beauty as she shared a sizzling video and makeup-free photo on Instagram

Television star/actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has flaunted her beauty as she shared a sizzling video and makeup-free photo on Instagram.

Maxin's mother left fans in awe as she flexed her natural face sporting a red dress merged with African print. Her blond hair blended perfectly with her complexion.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the United Showbiz presenter shared two visuals of herself marketing a makeup brand. The 44-year-old media personality appeared in the photo without makeup. She flexed her flawless face beat in the video.

Nana Ama McBrown Gets Fans Excited with Her Sizzling Video and Makeup-Free Photo. Photo credit: Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown has turned up the heat with the exciting photo and video on social media.

Celebrities, fans, and followers of the actress have reacted massively to her post. YEN.com.gh shared some below:

Salmamumin said:

''Naturally beautiful.''

Amhapillowcase commented:

''Mummy, please can you support me buying a new sewing machine please.''

Phyllisnyarko5 said:

''You, smile is beautiful.''

Salmamumin commented:

''Naturally beautiful .''

