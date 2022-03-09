A Guinness Ghana employed young lady called Eunice Akowaa Frimpomaa has opened up about how she became a forklifter

In a video, she revealed that she started as a cleaner but developed the interest to learn how to operate the fork lift

Eunice shared that she has been functioning in her current role for 10 months now and has thankfully experienced no accidents

A driven Ghanaian lady known as Eunice Akowaa Frimpomaa has recently been featured in a video where she opened up about how she landed her current job.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the LinkedIn timeline of Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo), Eunice recounted that she started off as a cleaner at the company in Ghana but eventually developed an interest in forklifting.

Eunice performing her duty Photo credit: Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC (Diageo)/LinkedIn

She took the bold step and reached out to one of the managers to reveal her desire to learn how to operate the forklift.

Thankfully, she was given the opportunity to be trained every day after her cleaning duties until she passed.

Akowaa shared that she has been functioning as a forklift operator for 10 months now and has recorded no accidents so far.

She shared more about her journey thus far in the video linked here.

