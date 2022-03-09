A past student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has shared how she was regarded unserious due to her physical features

In a LinkedIn post, Ernestina Mensah revealed that she approached the best students in her class for a group studies but they surprisingly declined

She revealed confiding in her female friend only to be told that her looks make people have a different notion about her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A gorgeous Ghanaian young lady has recently taken to social media in honour of International Women's day to open up about an unfair treatment she experienced at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Ernestina Mensah recounted on her LinkedIn timeline that while in school she decided to one day reach out to some of the top-performing students in her class to suggest a group study with them but they did not take her seriously.

Ernestina posing for the camera Photo credit: Ernestina Mensah/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

" I started my undergrad and tried striking friendship with some of the top performing male classmates in an attempt to form study groups with them. They perceived me as an unserious person."

She added that it did not make sense to her that they would write her off like that so she confided in one of her friends about the situation she found herself and was told that is is because of how she looks.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"After seeing a lot of this bias in different forms from different people, I asked a female colleague to explain to me how she perceived me, the first time she met me. That was when I understood, looking good as a woman was being perceived as being unserious."

Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu: Meet KNUST Second Best Telecommunication Student with CWA of 80.89

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a gorgeous young lady by the name of Hillary Nana Yaa Owusu recently took to social media to share her exciting news of emerging as the overall second best student in her class at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

In her Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Yaa revealed that she completed her undergraduate degree in Telecommunication Engineering with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 80.89.

This excellent score made her the best female student since her first year at the university and gave her a place in the KNUST Provost list throughout her four-year studies.

Source: YEN.com.gh