A University of Cape Coast past student has granted an interview where she shared why she took up barbering after school

Rita Arthur recounted that she realized her love for the profession at a very young age and made a promise to herself to pursue it someday

The talented young woman revealed that her parents and some members of the society are not in support of her line of work but that is where her passion lies

A young Ghanaian lady has recently been granted an interview on a YouTube Channel named Oheneba Media, where she opened up about her journey to becoming a professional barber after university.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Priscilla Arthur shared that she decided to follow her passion as a barber right after school and it is a decision she is proud of.

Recounting her story, Rita narrated that she realized her desire for barbering at a very young age but her family were not in support of a female taking up such a job.

Making a promise to herself

The young lady revealed that when she got to primary 6, she made a promise to herself to follow her passion in life no matter what.

According to Rita, she had her secondary education at Wesley Girl's High School and moved to the University of Cape Coast where she pursued a business degree.

The young lady shared that after completing school in 2012 she went into an apprenticeship and has been her own boss now for 2 years.

The talented young woman said her parents are still not in support of what she does and she is looked down upon by the society on a daily basis but she is doing what she loves and that is all that matters.

Rita shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

