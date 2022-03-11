A video has shown the moment a couple sang Judy Boucher's Can't Be With You Tonight, a song that meant so much to them

What amazed people most was that the man placed his woman on his laps as he drove a car in Enugu state

Many Instagram users who commented on the video said that the couple's song is a popular one among old folks

A young couple expressing their love for each other as they sang along to Judy Boucher's Can't Be With You Tonight has melted hearts online.

The woman sat on her husband's legs as they sang passionately. While all this was going on, the wife kept petting her husband's head until his cap fell off.

The man and his wife vibed to their love song in a video. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Sweet love

The energy they both exuded shows that they must really be in love with each other. Nigerians who reacted to the video shared on Instagram said the song is popular with their old parents too.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

_aniscooser said:

"Love can only be found where it exists."

iam_victoriajack said:

"This song means something to them both..."

david.agusiy said:

"How una take know sey our heart melt?"

ayzne_ said:

"The kind of love i was looking for."

__udeme said:

"Imagine 40 years from now, you’re are singing Portable Za Zazu with your wife ahhhhhhh."

joannified_ said:

"I don’t even know the song but see mama and papa singing it word to word na why I dey single future hubby I know 'folake for the night and warisi' word to word especially that buju part in finesse I know well well."

umycutie said:

"Please confirm if they reached their destination safely. I no dey like rough play abeg. Them discover this love for road?"

