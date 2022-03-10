The dance video of a little boy has left many social media users trying to determine just exactly how old he is

The boy was seen dancing to a traditional song, gesturing, shaking, and moving his body like an adult

The unidentified kid also sang along with the singer, making people wonder how he learned the lyrics of the traditional song

A little boy has caused quite a stir on social media with his style of dancing. Many who have seen his funny dance are trying desperately to determine just how old he is.

The boy moved his body like an adult, dancing with much understanding. He moved as if he knows exactly what to do with each lyric of the song.

The boy danced like an adult. Photo credit: Tiktok/@vivianclaire344

He knows the traditional song

One other thing that surprised many is that the boy sang along with the singer as he dished the lyrics like he wrote the song.

Many started to wonder how he learned the lyrics of the song. The video was shared on Instagram by @lindikejiblog.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video of the boy's dance has sparked mixed reactions on Instagram where it was shared. Here are a few of what people are saying:

@peaceful_ufuoma commented:

"This one come back to life o."

@yw_caleb reacted:

"I wish i can get his location. I have 50k for him. No joke."

@reigns_ann said:

"This generation must past before I give birth, no be ancestor I go come born."

@chinax_dave

"Enjoy na bro cus when problem start to day hit you,you no go even know were that your slippers they again."

@mcsojaboi remarked:

"Bar man give this young blood two cold beer and one plate of pepper soup."

