AJ Poundz, a popular Ghanaian media personality has asked her husband to show ZionFelix some of his tricks

This occurred while the blogger was interviewing the couple who have been married for barely a year

According to AJ's husband, one thing men must not fail to do is be fully involved in what their women are into for a living

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian TV/Radio personality, AJ Poundz who got married to her husband, Mr Nana Kwadwo Adu Boateng, gave the man a rather interesting task while they were both being interviewed.

In the video interview that was being conducted by famous Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, AJ Poundz tasked her husband to teach the young blogger how to treat women.

This happened when Zion decided to inquire about the marriage of the duo barely a year after they tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

AJ Pounds speaking to her husband about ZionFelix Photo credit: zionfelix

Source: Youtube

"Our sister looks very happy and talks very good about you, saying that you treat her very well. Kindly teach some men how to treat women," ZionFelix told AJ's husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

To this, Mr Adu Boateng replied:

"When you want to marry someone, it's because you love her. So you have to take an interest in what she's doing for a living. Work occupies a lot of the day and it comes with many challenges, so when you don't communicate about her work, someone else might and it will lead to problems".

While making this point, AJ Poundz paused her husband to tell him ZionFelix needs such lessons.

Watch from 26:00 in the video below:

How AJ Poundz and her husband married in gorgeous traditional wedding

As YEN.com.gh reported, the popular radio/TV host Matilda Adjoa Adu-Boateng, better known by her stage name AJ Poundz, and her husband Nana Kwadwo Adu-Boateng got married on April 9, 2022.

A few years after their court marriage, the pair will get married in the usual way.

The couple married while wearing stunning traditional attire. The bride wore a set that included a wine piece and kente.

The groom, for his part, matched his regal traditional linen to the elegant clothing of his wife.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh