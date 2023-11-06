A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Vera Osei, revealed in an interview that her ex-husband's extreme insecurity and baseless accusations of infidelity led to the end of their marriage

Despite recognising early red flags, she proceeded with the marriage but faced continuous suspicion and control

After their separation, Vera's ex-husband cursed her, making it difficult for her to find a new partner and leading to a challenging emotional journey

A UK-based Ghanaian woman, Vera Osei, revealed the challenges she faced in her marriage and the subsequent spiritual attack after her divorce.

Vera disclosed that her ex-husband's extreme insecurity and baseless accusations of infidelity strained their relationship.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, Vera said despite recognising the red flags early on, she proceeded with the marriage, only to endure continuous suspicion and control.

Vera speaks in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Vera shared that she had postponed the wedding twice due to her ex-husband's behaviour, but the issues persisted after marriage.

He frequently questioned her fidelity, even accusing her of being in hotels with other men. Vera eventually reached her breaking point and decided to end the marriage.

Additionally, she had put her education on hold to have a child for him, which she believed was essential for his permit to stay in the UK.

Following their separation, Vera revealed that her ex-husband cursed her, claiming that finding a new partner would be challenging, especially since she had a child.

He demanded she should humble herself for his spirit to protect her as his wife. Vera spoke candidly about the spiritual attack she experienced after the divorce, emphasising the emotional toll it took on her.

This heartfelt account sheds light on the emotional and psychological challenges faced by individuals in toxic relationships and serves as a reminder of the importance of recognising warning signs and prioritising one's well-being.

Marry before you japa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman in the UK advised that Africans who intend to move abroad marry before they leave.

In a TikTok video, she explained that life in the UK is better for couples than single people.

The lady said that a couple can split responsibilities so one person is not burdened.

Ghanaian Lady Spends GH¢280,000 To Relocate Husband To UK

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian woman, Millicent Agyemang, residing in the UK, shared her painful experience of being deceived by her ex-husband, whom she brought to the UK, investing £20,000 in travel expenses.

In an SVTV Africa interview, she revealed he used their marriage as a means to bring his girlfriend from Ghana, leading to their separation.

Millicent advised caution in long-distance relationships, urging women abroad to be wary of such situations and emphasising the importance of being vigilant in their romantic endeavours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh