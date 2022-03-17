A 22-year-old Ghanaian lady is on her way to obtaining her master's degree by age 23, which was her goal

According to the brilliant lady, life can present every dream people aspire for much quicker than they can ever imagine

Thousands of reactions trailed the post Esther made and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the heartwarming comments

Esther Adjoa Asamoah, a brilliant 22-year-old Ghanaian lady is studying for her master's degree in International Affairs at the University of Ghana.

Recounting how it all happened on her LinkedIn handle, Esther mentioned that it has always been her dream to get a second degree before she turns 23.

According to her, this almost failed because she made the mistake of applying to only one school initially but as it turns out, life had a different option to help her fulfill the same aspiration.

Ghanaian Lady Pursuing Her Master's Degree At 22 Photo credit: Esther Adjoa Asamoah via LinkedIn

"Fast forward, I’ve successfully completed my first week of my postgraduate studies in International Affairs, after weeks of protracted strike actions. I am genuinely excited about this new phase and looking forward to all the growth it brings!" she added.

Many Ghanaians celebrate Esther

Thousands of reactions trailed the post Esther made and YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments as can be seen below:

Karel de Heer the Chief Executive Officer at de Heer Capital Partners said:

Well done. Perseverance pays. The sky is your limit so go for it.

Akua Ampah commented:

….. and you didn’t add that you are successfully combining your studies with other responsibilities hahaha. You got this girl. Thank you too for all the support and commitment you give to the Virtual Career Office (VCO)

