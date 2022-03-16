Determined Lerato Jaca became her family's first doctor after graduating with their first-ever degree in 2020

In a post on Twitter, Jaca disclosed that she graduated from the University of Cape Town, UCT, where she made herself proud

Her pioneering achievement in her bloodline has erupted reactions and compliments from the internet community

On her journey to earning a degree, Lerato Jaca triumphed adversity to achieve her goals, becoming the first person in her family to bag a degree in 2020.

She understood what it meant for a Black girl to glean such a feat, more so, make history.

In a post on Twitter, Jaca disclosed that she graduated from the University of Cape Town, UCT, making history as her family's first graduate and doctor.

Trailblazing achievement worth celebrating

Attributing her success to God, she said:

''When a Black child makes it, it's a big deal! In my family, I am the first to graduate, get a UCT degree. The first doctor in the family. In my community.

''I'm the first female doctor. For finishing in record time against all adversity. It can only be God,'' she said.

Several people have reacted to her post as it gained 212 retweets, 29 quote tweets, and 4,598 likes at the time of writing this report.

Reactions trail post

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

@jaliRade said:

''Congrats doctor. Continue shining.''

@BotsheloSekobe commented:

''Massive congratulations.''

@mo_tshele

''Congratulations. Please continue telling your story. It is very inspirational and will encourage up and coming Black students.''

@poppy_ponky said:

''Well done, Black child for all your hard work. I’m so glad it’s paid off. Continue paving the way. The world is yours.''

@Sessings_J said:

''Congratulations. Might want to change that bio!''

@DeeMunkie commented:

''My biggest congratulations Doctor Lerato Jaca. God knew where he was taking you. And where he wanted you to be, his will is done.''

