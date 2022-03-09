A recent University of Ghana graduate has taken up selling at the market to fend for himself after being unemployed after school

A Twitter post had the young man revealing that he sells tomatoes and mushrooms currently

He entreated Ghanaians to help support and push his trade and many responded to his post with kind and heartfelt comments

A driven young man has refused to sit around idling just because he has not received corporate employment.

In a post on Twitter, the young man with the handle @mushroompreneur shared that after completing the University of Ghana, he hoped to get a job right away but that, unfortunately, was not the case.

He, therefore, made the decision to get something going for him and finally settled on selling vegetables and mushroom.

@mushroompreneur asked the general public to help support his business.

His actual post read;

"Dear Twitter, I am a self-employed graduate of the University of Ghana. The plan was to get a job after school, but life after school always go humble you in Ghana. I am into vegetables and mushroom merchandise. Please rt my customer could be on your tl #Ghana #Entrepreneurs"

Many well wishers took the opportunity to encourage and applaud the young man on his brilliant initiative.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below;

@En0chEssandoh wrote:

Chaleeeee this is awesome keep going bro

@Kayjnr10 commented:

Awesome

@Pinto_Clarks replied:

All the best, Chief

From @MwizaGo:

Good work

Ajara Ibrahim: I'm an Unemployed Graduate due to 'whom you know' During job Search; I now Sell Coins

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady by the name Ajara Ibrahim shared how much money she makes from selling coins after being left unemployed.

In a recent interview with SVTV Africa, the young lady recounted that she had initially wanted to be in the military or with the fire service after her secondary education, but due to 'who knows who' she missed out on that.

Ajara said she continued with the job hunt there after all to no avail and finally resorted to selling boiled eggs on the street.

She was later introduced to the selling of coins by one of her friends, and decided to give it a try. Selling coins to 'trotro' mates is what she currently does and has been able to make a profit of Ghc5000 in a year with a starting capital of Ghc 500.

