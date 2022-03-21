A Ghanaian lady has opened up about how a married man she was dating borrowed Ghc75k and is refusing to pay back

She anonymously shared on Tell It Moms, a popular Facebook page that her best friend's money is caught up in the money

Many who saw the post showed no remorse towards the lady and advised her to learn from her mistakes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An unhappy Ghanaian lady has recently resorted to social media to ask Ghanaians to help her find a way to get her money back from a man he was dating.

Her post on a popular Facebook page called Tell It Moms had her anonymously sharing that a married man she was dating requested a loan of Ghc75,000 from her and now he is refusing to pay it back.

Emotional young woman Photo credit: Maksym Panchuk / EyeEm/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As a loving side chick, she did not have the entire amount hence asked her best friend to support her with some money.

"Now the problem is this guy borrowed money from my best friend and I and to get that money back from him has been a problem"

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In an attempt to get the money back by hook or crook, the lady along with her best friend went to the man's office to cease his car only to find out it belonged to his wife.

"We wanted our money so we went to his office to take his car as collateral only for us to find out everything belongs to his wife."

She also revealed that there was no legal agreement when they gave out the money so they do not know what to do. They are therefore calling on Ghanaians to help them figure it out.

"The police says it's a civil case they can't arrest. We don't have a legally written agreement too. So how do I get my cash back. It's a total of 75,000cedis"

Many who saw the young lady's post had a lot to say about it.

Some of the over 3,700 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Elizabeth Kyerewaah Poku wrote:

The great reward for the wicked. Hope you don't get your money back. You knew she had a wife but went ahead. You didn't involve her wife at the initial stage why now. Let her have peace

Zion Pryncess Sara commented:

When you decided to date him no, did you inform his wife?? Abi, you thought he had money. Go and push his wife away with your good self and become the madam so you can spend the money. Don't you dare involve his wife. Allow her to have her peace of mind. Next time.

Esther Owusuaa replied:

Next time don't follow someone's husband and leave the wife out of this. Did you inform her before dating her husband or when giving him the money. Let her enjoy her peace of mind.

From Saida Ibrahim:

Women are indeed their own enemies. You dated a married man for one week and you thought you were better than his wife. You even gave him this much. Abeg find any means of getting your money back wai

Ghanaian Medical Doctor Narrates how her Husband Continues to Cheat no Matter what she does

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a sad Ghanaian lady recently phoned in on the Starr FM's Morning Starr radio programme where she opened up about her cheating husband.

She introduced herself as Mary from North Legon and revealed she is a medical doctor. Mary shared her opinion on the topic of discussion which was, husbands who have ‘side chick’ .

The medical doctor said she does not believe keeping a side chick would satisfy a man's desires. She used herself as an example and recounted that she has a busy schedule yet she tries to make time to perform all her duties as a wife but her husband still cheats.

Source: YEN.com.gh