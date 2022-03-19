Rubby Klenam Tetteh has sent a harsh reply to her ex-boyfriend, Uncle Bless, after he called her out on her wedding day

Uncles Bless took to Facebook to narrate how Rubby has spent all his money and dumped him to marry a soldier in the Volta Region

In a comment under the post accusing her, Rubby has described Bless as a fool who was only good for his financial support

Rubby Klenam Tetteh, a lady been accused of dumping a man who supported her financially for a soldier has spoken.

In a blunt reply to her ex-boyfriend who goes by the name Uncle Bless on Facebook, the accused lady has described him as a local client.

Uncle Bless took to Facebook to narrate how his ex-girlfriend dumped him for another man after 'chopping' all his money.

Rubby Klenam has responded to Uncle Bless' claims that her drained his money and dumped him Photo source: Rubby Klenam, Uncle Bless

Source: Facebook

Uncle Bless' accusation

According to Bless, his ex-girlfriend, known as Rubby Klenam, used him to do the donkey work in her life while courting a soldier who she is marrying.

In his lengthy post on Facebook, the peeved young man called his ex-girlfriend for being a cheat. He explained that he had spent so much on the lady including payment of rents and almost all other expenses on the lady.

The post which was shared on Saturday, March 19, 2022, the very day Klenam was getting married to the soldier, caused a stir online.

Rubby Klenam replies Uncle Bless

Rubby who happened to chance upon the post calling her out did not shy away from giving her ex a reply.

In a comment under the post, she suggested that she was only using Bless for the monetary benefits and never loved him.

"You were just a local client but look at me and look at you, were you that foolish?," she said.

She later pointed out that it was because she never loved him which is why she never gave him the chance to kiss or even hug her.

Se a screenshot of Klenam's reply as shared on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa:

