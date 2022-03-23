A nice video has captured the moment a man went down on his knees to propose to his girlfriend inside the church

Right in front of everyone, the man knelt before his woman, brought out the ring and she stretched her hand to receive it

The whole church then went wild as everyone got excited by the romantic moment even as "Iyawo mi" sound played in the background

A nice moment of romance was recorded in church recently when a man chose to propose to his girlfriend in the full glare of the congregation.

The man came without being shy, as he knelt down before his woman. The woman started jumping up in visible excitement. Fellow ladies surrounded her and joined in the jubilation.

The Nigerian man went down on his knees to pop the question in church. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

She said yes in church

She did not waste much time in putting forward her left hand for the ring to be inserted into her finger.

The church was electrified as people shouted in joy even as a romantic song, "iyawo mi" punctured the air and made the moment complete.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

The video has generated much interest and reactions on social media when it was posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja. See some of the reactions below:

@oluwakemi._o said:

"Everybody just dey propose."

@hardewunmii__

"Na to Dey go white garment church oo."

@hotboy_szn reacted:

"Na to enter church this weekend oh….. but wetin dem dey play for there?"

@6uffzaddy said:

"Still yet to comprehend the whole shouting and over excitement and lack of composure when being proposed to. It’s wowing."

@officialobehi44 commented:

"What is all these nah…. Inside church during service again…."

@onyinyechistephen reacted:

"I’ll start going to church now."

Source: YEN.com.gh