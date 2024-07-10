Yusuf, a young entrepreneur has disclosed how much he earns from his multiple businesses in Ghana

The young Ghanaian man claims the least amount of money he saves from one of his businesses is GH¢10,000

Yusif further said he is doing much better financially than most of his peers hustling abroad

A young Ghanaian entrepreneur has opened up about how his work as a multiple small-scale business owner.

He said one of his businesses fetches enough income to be able to save GH¢10,000 every month after deducting all expenses.

Speaking to @tillytothetophere in a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young, who was introduced as Yusuf, opined that there is enough money to be made in Ghana if people are prepared to do the hard work.

"I save GH¢10,000 every month, which means that I earn GH¢120,000 yearly," he said.

Yusuf stated that the amount quoted is the least he saves in a month from a single business, indicating that he earns more from his multiple streams of income.

Because of how much he money is making from his businesses, Yusuf asserted that he is far better off than many of his peers abroad.

He said that even if he is offered a Green Card to relocate to the US, he would reject it because he believes there is more money in Ghana than abroad.

"What am I going to do there, is it money? If it is money, there is more in Ghana. Yes the dollar is heavier, but I don't look at that because I deal in cedis," he stated.

Reactions to the video

Yusuf's interaction with @tillytothetophere generated conversation about opportunities in Ghana.

@ericus said:

"It's true my dear brother I end up 20,000 Ghana cedis in the month am joying myself here in tarkwa Ghana."

@s05405 also said:

There is money in GH it depends on hw ur manage and take ur work seriously."

@golden retriever lover commented:

"Hmmm.Ghana is paradise but they don't know."

Vegetable farmer makes GH₵20k every four days

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Ghanaian man, who is into vegetable farming, has opened up about his journey in Agriculture

Bra Kwaku, as he is affectionately called says he could make GH₵20k every four days from harvesting an acre of tomatoes.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on his interview thanked him for encouraging them to venture into farming.

