A funny video has shown a kid smearing her face with makeup. When her mother asked her why she is messing her face up, she said she wants to look like her dog, Francisco.

The woman burst into laughter and could not believe what the kid just said that. The dog sat close by looking at the girl as if it knew what was going on.

The kid painted her face so she can look like a dog. Photo source: @goodnews_movement

She loves her dog

To make her face exactly like the pet, she painted her nose black and doused her face in enough white powder to change her facial colour. The video shared by @goodnews_movement showed her posing beside the dog, smiling, after she was done.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 150,000 likes.

She painted her face well

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

easo_jerome said:

"Francisco was not confident about the whole plan."

bratleahgrace said:

"The look on Francisco’s face!!!!"

oldschool.fm said:

"DOG: Look mannn I didn't have nothin to do with this...swear."

cat_iah said:

"She did a good job, very talented got the color scheme right and effectively put it on her face."

nicki_guitarnerd said:

"Okay but noo...sis is an artist !!! She put everything in the right place... keep going sis...you'll make it as an facepainter one day."

jenniferhoffmanofficial said:

"The look on the dog's face is priceless like I didn't have anything to do with this."

marion_moreno said:

"The likeness is uncanny!!!! Which one is Francisco?????"

Source: YEN.com.gh