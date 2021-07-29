Akuapem Poloo has spoken about the leaked video between Salma Mumin and Moesha's PA

The "edey pain you" crooner said she was disappointed in the fact that such a conversation could be recorded and leaked

Earlier, Poloo canvassed for support for Moesha and asked her colleagues and the general public to help

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo has waded into the recently leaked phone conversation between Salma Mumin and Moesha's PA, Nelson.

In a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh Akuapem Poloo indicated that she was not happy with the way things were happening pertaining to the Moesha issue.

She went on to advise her fellow celebs and the public in general to be wary of the people who come close to them.

Akuapem Poloo then quizzed why someone would record a phone conversation and even keep it on their phones for whatever reason.

The actress added that she was disappointed in the fact that an audio of such magnitude would find its way into the public space.

Akuapem Poloo spoke about maturity and said the said act was below the belt and should not have even been done in the first place.

She then admonished the public and added that everyone had a past and that in life, one's greatest loss can turn out to become one's greatest lesson.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akuapem Poloo asked for support for fellow actress Moesha Babiinoti Boduong following the latter's video which went viral on social media.

While speaking in a self-recorded video in her home and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akuapem Poloo asked the members of Moesha's church to visit her and also keep an eye on her.

She also called on her fellow celebs to step into the matter and encourage Moesha if it so happens that she is going through some form of depression.

Meanwhile, actress Salma Mumin has opened up for the first time after an audio with her voice and that of one Nelson, Moesha Boduong's personal assistant went viral online.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the actress and businesswoman indicated that she was getting lots of backlash over the incident.

She went on to add that she did not record the phone conversation with any bad intention in mind but only wanted to have evidence of same should any issue arise from it.

