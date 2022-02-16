A team of happy children has wowed many people on social media as they rocked their bodies to Yemi Alade's new hit song

While dancing to Tell Somebody, the children formed a circle as dancers took turns on the centre stage to show off their movies

Instagram users who reacted to their video said the kids are a perfect example that it does not cost much to be happy

A group of children known as the Incredible Kids on Instagram has shown great moves online as they vibed to Yemi Alade's Tell Somebody.

In a video uploaded on their Instagram page, the kids took turns to demonstrate their dance skills. The first child who led the performance emerged from behind a Nigerian flag.

The kid's dance moves got lovely comments online. Photo source: @incredible_kids

Amazing kids

Some of the dancers used their stomachs to dance. An emotional moment came when a boy with one hand danced so vigorously that he stole the show.

Many people on social media who reacted to their video said that the children demonstrated such great joy.

Watch the video below:

Happiness is free

Many were spotted in the comment section hailing the kids, as they noted that happiness is free.

Below are some of the comments:

dannettebrooks2 said:

"I love her. She is so cute go lil mama."

his_harrystarr said:

"Happinesses is free guys."

badgal_kessy said:

"Always happy. I wanna b a child again."

estrelyta_x said:

"Is their happiness for me."

edemos_kkv said:

"Someone will say we are not happy in Africa, this is the proof the happiness is free it doesn’t depends on the economic situation."

obrainmusic said:

"You guys are super amazing, I love your vibe, the spirit and the energy. Up up guys."

nimojay_clothing_co said:

"Ah! These children God keep you all ooo."

iam_the_real_officialboy said:

"Happiness is always free swrs."

Source: YEN.com.gh