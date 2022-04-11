A loving husband has recently resorted to social media to honour his gorgeous wife on her birthday

In a Twitter post, @Ifeagbeja revealed that he has been celebrating 12 birthdays with his wife

Many social media users who saw the post resorted to the comments section to wish his partner the very best

A vibrant young man has recently taken to social media to celebrate his lovely wife as she celebrates her birthday.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @Ifeagbeja had him sharing that he, along with his wife have been celebrating 12 birthdays together.

Happy man and his wife Photo credit: @Ifeagbeja/Twitter

Source: Twitter

"Today is my babe's birthday. We have celebrated 12 birthdays together."

He also shared before and after pictures of his wife and many had a lot to say about it.

The post at the time of this publication has gathered close to 5,000 likes with 375 retweets and 20 quote tweets.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@0law1nd3 commented:

12 years!!!! Wow... Congrats Ayomide and Ife... And I dey there when the whole parole was running oh. Happy birthday to your lovely wife.. God bless her and increase her in every way... Amen and amen.

@Timi_ogunde wrote:

How did you do it abeg 12 years

From @lakunle70

Happy birthday to madam!!! Wishing her many more healthy years and I pray God give her strength to continue to take good care of you because...... I have to stop here because O don't want to be in trouble!! She's done a good job sha!

From @Bodasheeee:

Happy birthday to your lover. Cheers to many more years of love for you both.

