A gorgeous couple has recently got many admiring their journey after sharing pictures of themselves

Their transformation motivated other couples to showcase their own growth as well

Netizens who saw the photo tapped into their blessings and congratulated them on a successful and fruitful journey

A married couple have recently caused quite the stir on social media after sharing pictures of their growth from the moment they started dating till current.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @AdedayoFashegs had the young man sharing a number of photos of himself with his partner through some moments in their life.

Beautiful couple's growth photos Photo credit: AdedayoFashegs/Twitter

He also encouraged others to share their 'Then and Now' pictures to celebrate their journeys.

"Let’s have some throw back and recent pictures of you and your partner. Make una no air me oo, ehn ehn.

I so love this thread, so many beautiful throwbacks. God bless every home that’s represented and to the single peeps, you’ll find that special one"

Some of the comments u der his post has been listed below;

@vivi20917 commented:

Nicely started with yours. thanks

@Sir_Vulcan01 wrote:

I think the formula to this thread is going abroad, noted.

From @rebecca_spero:

How do y'all last so long

@Maxajee_ shared:

People automatically start glowing the moment they leave Africa... Is it the sun?

@fredd_lugano replied:

I love this growth. Patience is key

