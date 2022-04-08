A Ghanaian man sparked huge conversation online after experiencing the shock of his life when a girl he likes informed him she is hungry

The University of Ghana female student ordered food worth Ghc1400 from Bolt after the 'lover boy' asked her to get something at his expense

Many social media users who saw the post on Twitter took to the comments section to express how surprising the young lady's actions are

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man recently took to social media to share a recent experience of his friend with a girl he likes at the University of Ghana.

The post on the Twitter timeline of @niiamar13550066 had him revealing that his friend had a crush on a girl who called him one day and told him that she is hungry.

As a great opportunity for the young man to win some points, his friend asked the girl to order food from Bolt food so he pays.

To his surprise, the lady ordered food worth Ghc1400 and sent over the bill to the young man to pay.

Many YEN readers who saw the post ha a lot to say about it.

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 2,000 reactions with over 220 comments and 8 shares.

Some of the comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

Nii Boye commented:

She's obviously sacking you away.. she's not interested, can't you see?

Mawuena Zewu replied:

I so hope he refused to pay. Disrespectful behaviour by all standards.

Matthew Osei wrote:

You should find someone that suits you, If you can't pay just stay humble like me, too know bebre see you are running away from just 1400, how can you take care of her for a life time!! The girl make a good move to find out the type of man you are!! You failed

From IamEdrino Greatness:

You are chasing a lady whose mouth is as wide as the sea. What did you expect? Smh

Ida Commey said:

But ladies y, no ooo you yourself have you even brought 100cedis food for yourself before and you are ordering 1400cedis abaa,you are so wicked.if I were to be the guy I will look her up and down,then walk away.such nonsense.

Man Narrates how he used his last Savings to Order food for a girl he had a Crush on

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man who liked a young lady decided to prove to her that he can take good care of her but that amounted to nothing.

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man used his last money to purchase a meal for his crush.

He went to follow up on the lady only to meet her enjoying the food with her boyfriend.

"Nigga man used his last savings to order food and drinks for this girl and he walked in on her eating it with her boyfriend. Boyfriend thanked him for the delicious meal"

