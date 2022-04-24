Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central has recently advised a group of students to cultivate the mindset of an entrepreneur

He shared that although most of the Ghanaian youth prefer corporate jobs, there are a lot of skill-based roles which pay much more

The business mogul revealed in his speech that his driver's salary is far more higher that his niece who works in a bank

A publication by GhanaWeb has reported that well-known Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong recently stated that his driver earns more money than a graduate he knows,

According to the report, the member of parliament for Assin Central said this while speaking to some tertiary students at the ICGC Jesus Temple in Koforidua.

Ken having a conversation and posing for the camera Photo credit: officialkennedyagyapong/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sharing more details, Kennedgy Agyapong revealed that his niece who works in an Agric Bank makes GH₵1,700 at the end of every month but he pays his driver twice more than what his niece makes.

The business mogul also admonished the youth to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets as that is one of the ways good money can be made.

He argued that many of the youth choose corporate jobs over skill-based roles such as being a plumber, mason or electrician but some of such artisans make very good money, GhanaWeb reported.

Source: YEN.com.gh