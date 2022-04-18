CEO of Willmens Company, Williams Asare Mensah, has constructed a 1.5 km road that links Tema Comm 25 to Afienya

According to him, this initiative was borne out of a desire to help solve a societal problem without relying on the government

He went urged individuals and corporate organizations that have the means to contribute as much as they can to help the government

Williams Asare Mensah, the CEO of Willmens Company, a downstream oil and gas service provider, has successfully constructed a 1.5-kilometer stretch of road by himself.

According to a citinewsroom report, the road links the principal streets from Tema Community 25 to Afienya and has been in a deplorable state for years, despite being a vital link between major townships.

Although the kind CEO did not reveal how much the project cost him, available information estimates the figure to be well over 2 million Ghana Cedis.

Photo of Williams Asare Mensah, the CEO of Willmens Company & the road being constructed Picture credit: Citinewsroom.com

Speaking to journalists, Williams Asare Mensah said he was motivated to bring relief to users because of how road users have suffered on the stretch for years and he did it as part of his company’s corporate social responsibilities.

In his own words:

"It’s been my wish to see smiles on the faces of the residents in the community because the bad road has really negatively affected us for decades.”

He went a step further to urge individuals and corporate organizations that have the means to contribute as much as they can to help the government.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on all Ghanaians who are financially sound to help their various communities in their own small way and not leave everything on the government,” he said.

