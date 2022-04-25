A University of Ghana former student has recently revealed the total amount of money he spent on sports betting within a year

In a video, Supreme Petras Anaab Ali shared that he battled with betting for eight years and just two weeks ago, he made the decision to stop

Supreme also shared that, in 2021 alone, he spent close to GH₵10k on sports betting and retrieved just GH₵200 from it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A past student of the University of Ghana has recently opened up about his addiction to betting during an interview on the Probe Show on JoyNews.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of MyJoyonline TV had Supreme Petras Anaab Ali revealing that he had been betting for about eight years and in 2021, he spent almost GH₵10k but made only GH₵200 back.

Emotional young man, sports betting Photo credit: Cavan Images, Scyther5/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to the University of Ghana alumnus, the amount he has spent over the past eight years is more than the GDP of Ghana, he shared sarcastically.

Supreme Petras Anaab Ali believes that Sports betting is a means through which the 'white man' seeks to make the entire African youth poor and he has finally realised it is not the best thing for him to indulge in.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He revealed that he made the decision to stop about two weeks ago.

The full video has been linked below;

Young Man Spends Over GH¢1m Of Company Money On Sports Betting

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a man employee of an Accra-based electronics company landed in police custody for stealing over GH¢1million from his workplace and losing all on sports betting.

According to a Joy News report, Nana Nhyira Agyapong, said to be an Administrative Officer, spent a total of GH¢1, 079,728 on sports betting at different times.

Police said earlier this month, the electronic company’s Chief Executive Officer gave Mr Agyapong GH¢800,000 to deposit into the bank account of the company’s supplier.

Although Mr Agyapong had provided a deposit slip as proof of payment, he did not do so. Unknown to the CEO, he forwarded the forged deposit slip to the company’s suppliers.

Source: YEN.com.gh