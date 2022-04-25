JoyFM, in a Facebook post during their usual morning joy SMS program, asked Ghanaians what they could buy with GH₵100 currently

Ghanaians left some interesting and hilarious comments stating what GH₵100 can buy in the current economy they find themselves in

In the Facebook post, there were loads of reactions as people expressed surprise and amazement by some of the comments their fellow Ghanaians made

Facebook user Darlington T K Moses left netizens in surprise and laughter as he stated that one could start a business with just GH₵100. He commented on a publication made by joy FM on Facebook during their usual joy SMS show.

People are given the platform on various social media platforms to contribute to joy's morning show. Ghanaians were asked what they could buy with GH₵100 currently.

Darlington said:

A serious person can even start a business with that 100gh

This left Martin Samche in laughter as he replied saying

Then I think you have to be serious and start a business with the same amount brother.

Enoch Addie Amaney also sarcastically asked

What about you bro?

Other people also gave contrasting opinions on what GH₵100 can do in Ghana right now, with Mcbash saying

It cannot even fill gas

Osborne Amoako Toro also lamented

Now it is equivalent to 20 cedis

This makes one wonder what business can be established with GH₵100, as Darlington claims.

Hon Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng was all about food compared to the others as he hilariously listed some food items that can be bought with GH₵100.

It can buy ingredients for the preparation of fufu for a family of four.

It can buy ingredients for preparation of Jollof with goat meat for 6 people.

6 people can enjoy ampesie with palaver sauce from 100 ghc worth of ingredients.

