Sweet Adjeley, a well-known Ghanaian food blogger has opened up about how she built her successful brand

Naa shared in an interview that the highest amount of money she has made in a month is $10,000 (Ghc62,556) but she makes an average of $5,000 (Ghc31,278) per month

She also narrated that after being advised by a friend to start making videos on YouTube, it took six years before she went through with it

Mcleana Naa Adjeley Quaye, a talented young Ghanaian woman who has built a formidable cooking channel on YouTube has recently been granted an interviews by Zionfelix TV where she shared her journey to having a successful brand.

In the interview, Naa Adjeley revealed that the highest amount of money she has made from YouTube is $10,000 (Ghc62,556) but on an average, she makes $5,000 (Ghc31,278) per month.

The inspiration to start making videos

Recounting her story, Naa narrated that she was first introduced into the YouTube space by a friend who advised her to make videos of her recipes instead of just writing and posting them.

According to her, it took close to 6 years for her to set up her handle. Sweet Adjeley, as she is popularly known shared that she used a year to learn from other food bloggers before she started her own.

Highlights in her career

Upon being asked about some of the highlights in her journey, Naa stated that she always feels fulfilled anytime husbands reach out to her and inform her about how beneficial her channel has been to their wives.

She also revealed that through her videos, people have learnt how to cook various foods and have even started their own businesses from them.

When asked what the secret to her success on YouTube is, the mother of three revealed that posting consistently brought growth to her channel.

The gorgeous cook shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

