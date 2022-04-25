A man, Dayo Sunday Apata, has gone online to beg netizens for help to fix his car and get a job

Dayo revealed that his wife got a GH₵56,076 loan for him to get a vehicle to operate as a taxi driver and it got faulty after three weeks

Without any money to pay for the repair, many offered to help him out of his predicament without costs

A man, Dayo Sunday Apata, on Sunday, April 24, went online to narrate how his wife came through for him in his time of need.

After he lost his job in 2021, the woman was able to get aGH₵56,076 loan so he can buy a car and operate as a taxi driver.

The car which his wife took a loan to get spoilt after some weeks and the husband is seeking help. Photo source: @DayoApata

She has always supported me

Three weeks after the purchase, the car got faulty, leaving the man without money to repair the vehicle.

Taking his frustration to social media, Dayo said he did not want to bother his wife with it and he has been on the lookout for a job just so that he can have a stable source of income.

He stated that life has been really hard for him and his wife since the job loss, revealing that the woman stood with him from day one of his financial downturns.

I need a job

The unemployed man said he needs a job, telling people he studied agriculture and he is also a skilled photographer.

See his thread below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@tena__sam said:

"I will be at Ojuelegba this week with my car. I will let you know the exact date. Bring the car and the power steering will be fixed. Deal?"

@Petersnip_ said:

"I can teach you affiliate marketing, all you need is your smartphone and data. You can start making good money weekly at the comfort of your home."

@femhine2002 said:

"Would you be interested in taking up a career in Data Analytics? I can sign you up for my training programming going on at the moment."

@muspac said:

"I believe with this some one will locate you, but have you considered travelling outside Nigeria (Europe or US) with that 3.1m you for done comot for this country, even if this is a cab business outside Nigeria, you will live conformable with your wife and kidz."

@Purpleandflawed said

"Can you put your account number here?"

Dayo replied:

"0030606789 gtb Apata Sunday Dayo. Thank you ma."

Another wife helped her husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @bolla_bello has gone online to narrate how she and her family moved to the UK from Nigeria within a year.

She said that despite the fact that her family had a very slim chance of relocating abroad as they had no master's degree and over 30 years, things happened so fast for them.

Before leaving the country, her husband was working as a software engineer and she was into marketing. According to the woman, the man had a better chance of getting a job in the UK.

Source: YEN.com.gh