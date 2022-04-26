A man was amazed when he saw a minor acting as a bus driver in Ibadan as he handled the wheel confidently

Sharing photos of the kid, many Instagram users said it shows that the country is really a lawless one

There were people who said there was nothing to be surprised about as examples like the kid's abound

A filmmaker and director, Akin Alabi, has gone on his Instagram page to announce that he was surprised when he saw a young boy behind the wheel in Ibadan.

Akin shared a photo of the kid driving an 18-seater-passenger bus with a straight face. The man said he is "bewildered".

The young man said he is bewildered to see a kid driving. Photo source: @akinalabifilms

How the shot must have been taken

To take the shot, he must have driven up close to the kid, staying in the passenger seat of another vehicle.

He captioned the post on Instagram:

"I just saw a young boy confidently driving a bus in ibadan. I am bewildered."

See his post below:

Do not be surprised

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 200 likes with tens of reactions. YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

trendnfenti said:

"You just saw a boy flouting the law because the law itself is flagrantly abused."

sheila_browngirl said:

"Everything Ibadan."

oladeleonasanya said:

"Don't be bewildered o, since small boy can get a woman pregnant... They're capable of anything."

thetimo said:

"I think this is far better than his age mates busy with yahoo yahoo, ritualising or even begging bread. Besides, we can’t hastily conclude on his age by his looks. Well done boy, drive carefully."

kashifdaflash said:

"Shockingly…How did he obtain license? @seyi_amakinde."

