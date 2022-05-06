A woman showed what a relationship and becoming a parent does to you, it makes you pack on the pounds

Twitter user @hisnameDerek loves her man with all her heart but couldn’t help but show off his new dad bod

Knowing all too well what this situation feels like, peeps took to the comment section to back their main man up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

When you get into a long term relationship or become a parent, things change, especially your physique. A woman shared a then and now snap of her and bae, showing how love and baby got them good, LOL!

Twitter user @hisnameDerek laughed at how much weight her man has put on since becoming a father, he still cute though. Image: Twitter / @hisnameDerek

Source: UGC

While women are not opposed to the dad bod, men who were once ripped, feel some type of way about it. This new armor should be worn with pride.

Twitter user @hisnameDerek got her bae good with these then and now pictures. Her man used to have a six pack and now he’s got a one pack, shame.

“How it started Vs How it’s going”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Peeps weigh in, calling in back up for their main man: Love does this to a person

Social media users had a good laugh at the post as most know the feeling. Parenthood is rough, ain’t no time for the gym. People flocked to the comment section to let their guy know that he’s wearing his dad physique well.

Take a look at some of the funny and sweet comments:

@millsnevy said:

“Where is the packs bro???”

@hasyahay27 said:

“The answer is simple, responsible men have less time for gym.”

@AsubuMoses said:

“Thanks for the motivation.... I see gym will not be necessary after marriage... in fact there will be no time for it, subsequently there is no need to waste time going there right now.”

@DanielRegha said:

Mary Got Fit: Ghana's Strongest Lady Flexes 6-Pack abs in New Photos

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Mary Nyarko popularly known as Mary Got Fit on social media got many netizens jaw-dropped with new photos of herself which show her 6-pack abs workout progress on social media enough to inspire many.

The multiple award-winning female bodybuilder, fitness trainer, model, social media sensation has carved a name for herself in the world of athleticism and women health and strength as a force to reckon with.

Mary Got Fit was the first woman to ever compete in Man Ghana Competition for its Female Figure category.

Source: YEN.com.gh