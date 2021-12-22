Mary Got Fit: Ghana's Strongest Lady Flexes 6-Pack abs in New Photos

Mary Got Fit is arguably Ghana's fittest lady judging from the numerous muscle weight competitions she has won locally and internationally

The fitness enthusiast and social media sensation has turned her interest into a career as a fitness model and instructor

Mary Got Fit teases many with new photos that show more progress of her perfectly shredded and cut abs workout on social media

Mary Nyarko popularly known as Mary Got Fit on social media has got many netizens jaw-dropped with new photos of herself which show her 6-pack abs workout progress on social media enough to inspire many.

The multiple award-winning female bodybuilder, fitness trainer, model, social media sensation has carved a name for herself in the world of athleticism and women health and strength as a force to reckon with.

Mary Got Fit was the first woman to ever compete in Man Ghana Competition for its Female Figure category.

The fitness icon's last feat was in South Africa on December 9, 2021, where she turned out 2nd in her category, Open Class B, at the African Pro Qualifier. This milestone adds up to the many recognitions and wins she has garnered for herself both locally and internationally.

Shredded beauty's social media pages is an exciting one for workout and fitness enthusiasts and lovers. With her beautifully shredded physique and amazing workout posts, she has been able to garner over ten thousand followers on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of Mary Got Fit's new photos which shows her intriguing abs workout photos on her Instagram.

1. Mary Got Fit's workout physique can be a stab to the self-esteem of many Ghanaian men. She has earned it through hard work and consistency.

2. If 'NO PAIN, NO GAIN' was a person, Mary Got Fit would have been its twin or cloned version.

3. You could literally count it from a mile away. It's a 1,2,3,4,5, oh wait, and 6, it is a fully cut 6-Packs fellas!

4. You could think she is teasing, but she definitely got no reason.

