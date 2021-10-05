A black man has managed to get many talking after a video of him sewing in an aircraft surfaced online

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the man working on a dress with total concentration and dedication

Ghanaians who saw the footage went to the comments section to express their displeasure

A video has surfaced on the internet and has sparked many conversations among netizens.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Sankofa Radio Facebook page had a man busily working on a piece of clothing with a sewing machine in a plane.

His location appeared to be the economy section of the plane.

Video of a Man Sewing a Dress in a Plane gets Netizens Reacting Massively Photo credit: Sankofa Radio

Sankofa Radio shared the video with the caption;

Time and tide wait for no man!

The video at the time of this publication has more than 23,000 views with close to 200 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the 55 comments on the video below;

Danso Augustine commented:

If anybody setting close to this man complain now boom we blacks will start shouting racist , this is commercial flight ✈ sometimes I can't understand why God didn't give we blacks tails I think we really deserve at least a tail honestly. When our president feel like swimming in a ✈ he rented a fight with that capacity of swimming in air hahaha

From Kwaku Legends:

Only black man will do that

Kusi Asamoah replied:

This is nuisance. You can't inconvenience someone else with noise when they are supposed to enjoy some rest in the flight. The attendants should have stopped him asap.

Nana Amankwaa wrote:

This guy is just disgracing the black community. Too bad, he doesn't deserve to be black.

From Akua Lewis:

Is this allowed on the aircraft to operate machinery. Unbelievably, madness, inconsiderate and daft practice or actions.

Adu Gyamfi Brobbey:

At times black people pretend to do something extra ordinary just for people to comment on it not this alone,in trains so see same strange things , but to meis the most stupid things in the highest order to do ,period

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that new video making rounds on social media has shown a man running riot at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport amid screams from people at the public place.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, people are heard screaming with some security personnel running after a well-built man.

The man who is seen wearing what looked like a blue sweater was on a rampage at the airport and was seen running into some cubicles.

Upon entering one of such cubicles, the man picked what looked like a part of a metallic seat and started destroying some equipment in sight.

Source: Yen