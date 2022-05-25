A good looking elderly woman has recently got many talking on social media after a video of herself surfaced on social media

In a video, the 60-year0old lady identified as Pam was seen being recorded by her nephew as she kept turning around to show her curv y figure

y @angel_x095, one follower expressed her surprise: "60? !!!!oh my God she look so good"

An elderly woman has recently got many surprised on social media after her age was revealed in a video.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok had @pookapimpinn sharing a video of her aunty wearing a figure hugging orange dress and turning around to showcase her stature.

Pam in a video, surprised young man Photo credit: @pookapimpinn/TikTok, Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the video, @pookapimpinn revealed that his aunty, identified as Pam is 60-year-old. Pam was heard saying that 'they will never look like this'.

The young man shared the post with the caption;

"My auntie look good at 60 years old"

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 830,000 likes with over 12,000 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@angel_x095 commented:

60? !!!!omg she look good asf

@daysupremacy wrote:

she so pretty omg

@theonlycityboy replied:

whats all that movemenr back there

@ohthatsquan_ commented:

Man tell aunt Pam I said I’m ready and willing

From @k3ith.sossa:

If she need her grass cut or sum plumbing or sum im the man for the job

@glockyywockii said:

Yesss she look so good

From @damienkingmusic:

I know 22 year olds that look older

Source: YEN.com.gh