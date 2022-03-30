A video of a worshipper dressed in a form-fitting dress has been doing the round on the social media streets

The clip shows a curvaceous woman singing and dancing for a congregation during a church service

Men took to the comments section to admire the woman’s shapely figure by leaving flirty comments

A video of a curvaceous woman taking centre stage at church caused a stir among cyber citizens.

The video, shared by online user Ndivhu Ndix on Facebook, shows the woman, wearing a form-fitting black dress as she sings a worship song during what appears to be a church service. She is later joined by another woman who also sings and dances along to the hymn.

“Reason Why I go to church,” Ndivhu captioned the post.

Many Saffas, particularly men, responded to the post with flirtatious admiring the shapely gospel performer. Check out some of the comments below:

Edward Nkosi remarked:

“It makes sense why most men end up speaking in tongues.”

Moeketsi 'Kakapa' Selemela replied:

“Please send location, I already want to pay tithe for the next 2 years.”

Orlando Cliff Mphafudi commented:

“Where is this church. Always knew I need to be born again.”

Zimele Zibani said:

“She actually looked like this back in varsity when she was very young.”

Moeletse Leqela responded:

“I actually watched the whole video, which church is this... just asking.”

Kevin N Buda wrote:

“Cameraman/Woman deserves an award.”

Paballo Ramohanoe commented:

“Wearing revealing clothes is a sign that person is not yet born again transformed spiritually because if one has the Holy Spirit such won't be happing.”

