A Sefwi Wiawso-based local chop bar has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users after a video surfaced online.

The chop bar workers serving customers Photo credit: @khimanigh/TikTok

Source: UGC

The TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @khimanigh had only elderly men running all activities at the chop bar. One was seen dishing out fufu for customers, and the other, fetching soup from a large pot.

@khimanigh shared the post with the caption;

men only fufu joint I discovered in the Western North Region…

Many who saw the video refused to just scroll away but resorted to the comments section to share their opinions. At the time of this publication, the video has gathered close to 3,000 likes with 52 comments and 53 shares.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@ridim_oheneba said:

Very nice and affordable

@destinynyarko446 replied:

their food tastes nice,I school close to them

@jennipha1 commented:

Herrrrr that bermaaa nkwanthe man is just lovely

@doastedarmani wondered:

Wit all these why won’t I miss Ghana

From @maaaatess:

I love chop bar fufu can’t wait.

@jherry_3 commented:

barima nkwan correct joint at dwinase

Watch the full video linked below;

Members of Fufu Pounders Association In Ghana Likely To Go On Strike Over Low Salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that two members of a Fufu Pounders Association in Ghana recently opened up about how low their daily wages are.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of TV3 Ghana had one association member lamenting his Ghc15 daily wage is not enough, and he hopes that it would be increased to Ghc30 or Ghc40. He revealed that he has been working for three years and his finances are nothing to write about.

Another interviewed member shared that he makes Ghc60 a day which to him is bad. Therefore, he pleaded that he receives a Ghc10 salary increase from his employer. He added that the job comes with many challenges, and they are constantly blamed when an accident occurs hence the risky nature of the job requires a salary increase.

The fufu pounder also revealed that sometimes, it is very difficult for them even to eat when there are many orders at the chop bar.

Source: YEN.com.gh