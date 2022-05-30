Media mogul, Bola Ray over the weekend celebrated his wife, Dorcas Anokye Adisi's birthday at their lavish mansion

To mark her 42nd birthday, the CEO of Empire Entertainment surprised his wife with some of her favourite musicians, Camidoh and Mona 4Reall

Serwaa Amihere, KOD, and many other stars visited the house of the couple to celebrate Dorcas Adisi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, celebrated his wife Dorcas Anokye Adisi's birthday over the weekend at their plush mansion.

Marking her 42nd birthday, the couple held an intimate and exclusive birthday party at their home with close friends and family.

A number of media personalities such as, KOD, Serwaa Amihere, and many others attended the birthday celebration.

When it was time to share his speech, CEO of media conglomerate, EIB Network Group and husband to the celebrant, Bola Ray said:

Amazing wife, I've known you for 21 years. I met her in 2001. And we've been growing strong. I love you.

Below are some videos from Bola Ray's wife's birthday celebration

Versatile Ghanaian Singer and Rapper, Mona 4Reall arrived in her newly acquired Bentley at the intimate and exclusive birthday party of Dorcas Anokye Adisi. She was received with a warm welcome by the celebrant and her husband, Bola Ray.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian Singer, Camidoh performed live at the birthday celebration of Dorcas Anokye Adisi. He sang 'Sugarcane' as she danced in excitement, while guests pulled out their phones to record the moment.

Host for the day, Serwaa Amihere allowed close friends and family share some wishes and brief speeches for the birthday girl. After opening the floor by sharing her speech, she ended her speech by giving the birthday girl a hug and said,

"When I get money, I'll buy you a car."

When it was his turn to share something special about his wife, Head of the family, Bola Ray had this to say about his wife and shared a lovely kiss.

'Badder Than' hitmaker, Mona 4Reall performed some of her hit songs at the party as she shared the dance floor with the celebrant.

Ambassador of France to Ghana, Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avén was also present at the birthday celebrations. She thrilled Bola Ray to a dance challenge from hit song, 'Down Flat' by Kelvyn Boy.

Media Personality Bola Ray Dances With His Wife on His Birthday; Video Drops

Ghanaian media mogul, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi famed as Bola Ray, has been spotted in a video dancing with his beautiful wife at a party organised for him.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, Bola Ray was seen dancing to the best of his ability.

The CEO of EIB Network was showing off his dance moves at a party thrown in his honour on the occasion of his birthday some weeks ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh