Bola Ray has cracked ribs on social media with a video of him dancing with his wife at a birthday party

The duo was seen dancing wildly as they were being hailed by some of the guests who were at the party

Bola Ray turned a year older on March 1, 2022, and decided to host some people close to him to a party in his home

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian media mogul, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi famed as Bola Ray, has been spotted in a video dancing with his beautiful wife at a party organised for him.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Ghanaian blogger, Nkonkonsa, Bola Ray was seen dancing to the best of his ability.

The CEO of EIB Network was showing off his dance moves at a party thrown in his honour on the occasion of his birthday some weeks ago.

Photos of Bola Ray with his wife. Source: Instagram/nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

After wining and dining in his home with some of his closest friends and relatives, the media personality decided to the dancefloor.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He was joined by his wife as they went on to show off their many years of bonding by doing one of their many formation dance moves.

The EIB boss, who was hearing a half-buttoned-up white shirt, was seen twerking as he jumped in front of his wife.

Bola Ray was all smiles as he showed off his dance moves amid laughter from the crowd - especially from those who were seeing him dance for the first time.

The video which was posted by Nkonkonsa was captioned:

"Ghanaian Media Mogul @bolarayofficial and his wife boogie at his birthday party."

Fans of Bola Ray React To The Video

May social media users took to the comment section to react to Bola Ray's funny dance moves.

mario_derly came in with the comment:

"Man still need dance lessons"

images_dzoks jokingly wrote:

"When there’s money at the bank asa boni nkoa"

cyllamoore wrote:

"Waow, he looks calm and gentle. Um surprised. Nice, enjoy Sir. God has been good"

juversity also noted:

"You are a good dancer than lexisbill."

iammrsthomford:

"Love is sweet when u are with the right partner"

Victoria Lebene Takes Over Social Media With Unique Fashion And Pretty Face; Fans React

Victoria Lebene, the wife of award-winning Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah famed as Nkonkonsa, has wowed many on social media with her latest photo.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Victoria Lebene was seen having a photoshoot session.

She was wearing a white 'show your stomach' top over a pair of tattered faded jeans as she posed for the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh