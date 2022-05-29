Adana Demirspor player and renowned Italian footballer, Mario Balotelli, graced The Havoccity Afro Festival

The concert that was held in Vicenza, Italy, had Ghana's Kuami Eugene and Kidi as well as Nigeria's Davido as top performers

YEN.com.gh's checks revealed that Ghanaians were highly impressed with the video showing how Balotelli pulled up

Famous Italian footballer, Mario Balotelli was spotted at The Havoccity Afro Festival in Vicenza, Italy, where Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Nigeria's Davido held a massive concert.

In a video, the Adana Demirspor player was seen in his expensive car wearing an all-black attire and poised up for the concert after he paused to say hi to a crew of media personnel including Ghana's own ZionFelix.

Zionfelix.net reports that the Lynx ‘boys’, Kuami Eugene and KiDi were on their A-game as always when they mounted the stage at the Vicenza convention center to perform to over five thousand people in Italy alongside Nigerian music superstar, Davido.

Photo of Mario Balotelli and Kuami Eugene & Kidi Concert Photo credit: @mb459; @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

How Ghanaians received the news online

emmah_bmtee, after watching the video of Balotelli said:

That’s massive let all push Ghana music to the world

sika1on1 was sad he could not make it to the event, which he expressed in the words:

Wow...I wanted to go guess I missed it

esperanzawhitcombe11, out of extreme excitement, confused many readers when he commented:

I'm alone again, in the company of champagne, will you write to me?

