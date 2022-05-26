Yvonne Agyapong, one of the daughters of Kennedy Agyapong, has graduated from the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey

The teenager graduated with flying colours as she swept many awards and emerged as the valedictorian

Yvonne's graduation turned out to be a family get-to-together as Ken Agyapong and his many children attended

A video has popped up showing the vociferous MP's children hailing and cheering him as they shared special moments

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong had a proud daddy moment as one of her daughters, Yvonne Agyapong, completed secondary school in the United States.

Yvonne, the youngest of the seven daughters of Ken Agyapong known on social media, graduated from the Union Catholic High School, a private school in New Jersey.

The 18-year-old graduated as the valedictorian emerging as the top student in many subject disciplines including Mathematics, English, and Social Studies, among others.

Kennedy Agyapong enjoyed a proud father moment with his daughters Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Yvonne's graduation on Wednesday, May 25, also turned out to be a big family reunion for Ken Agyapong and her children.

Many of the Assin Central MP's children including his son, Kenneth Agyapong, were present to support their younger sister.

In a video sighted on Ithe nstagram page, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ken Agyapong is seen addressing his children. He thanked them for showing a united front at all times.

"I just want to thank all the siblings for the unity, love shown today. And I know it's not only today, you've been doing it all the time but today is an extraordinary day. I want to show my love and appreciate all of you," he said with smiles.

Just as he finished his brief speech, his daughter shouted "we love you daddy" amid cheers and giggles.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh