A video currently trending on social media captures what a lady ordered and what she got instead

In the clip, she shared a photo of a model in a pair of fringed bum shorts and then a video of her in the shorts she received

Internet users have shared their thoughts on the situation with some people giving comic advice

When it comes to online shopping, there is no telling when one will fall victim to false asvertising.

Well, it appears yet another lady has gotten her dose of the bitter medicine as seen in a trending new video.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @krakshq

Source: UGC

In the viral clip, a photo of a lady is seen modelling a pair of fringe bumshorts. However, what she got was a near-hilarious version of the shorts.

In the second part of the clip, she is seen in a pair of shorts which appeared to have been roughly cut into large fringes, looking totally different from what was advertised.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

promizagbor:

"After 2 years e go look like that."

_bibilola_:

"Handmade from d east"

oyin___xo:

"Be like rag day outfit "

favour_manam:

"atleast you've seen cultural dance cloth."

lagos_mosquitoo:

"Be like people wey dey dance for egungun festival."

harryy_matts:

"It’s the same, use it for 3months fess if it doesn’t change then we attack."

semiloreee_:

"The way I’m screaming ,literally what a mad person would wear."

maryhalimat:

"The seller used scissors to do the styling."

amyrahrealty:

"Just start Masquerade work… you got the outfit for it already."

_x.santa.x_:

"Your own is like that because it’s NEW jhor , her own is old already."

What I ordered: Lady shares video of substandard wig she got from online vendor

Encountering or hearing about online shopping drama is something that is as sure as stories of tailors disappointing their clients. This case is no different as yet another lady has fallen victim to false advertisements.

In a video sighted on @gossipmilltv's Instagram page, the lady posted a photo of the wig she had ordered - a curly hair woven in a cornrow pattern.

In the second photo, she shared what she got instead - a smaller wig with different curls and appearing largely substandard.

Source: YEN.com.gh