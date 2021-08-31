A vibrant young lady is making waves online as she scatters the dance floor with her heated dance moves

Netizens who saw the video say the lady is doing the most with the dancing

An energetic Ghanaian lady has been spotted in a video online causing massive waves with her dance moves.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Atinka TV Ghana, has the lady displaying her energy-filled dancing skills at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

Atinka TV Ghana shared the post with the caption, 'video of the day'.

The elegantly dressed lady appeared to have surprised many with the heat with which she took over the dance floor.

Some Ghanaians seemed entertained and admired her talent, but some appeared disappointed by her act.

Video of A Ghanaian Lady Dancing with intense Energy at A Wedding Goes Viral Source: Atinka TV

Source: Facebook

The video has since racked up over 242,000 views, close to 5,000 reactions and 403 comments.

Some of the comments have been highlighted by YEN.com.gh below;

From Isaac Onyina Ike:

Her dance is gidigidi too much

Grace Mensah commented:

There is nothing wrong with the way the lady danced. Most of you lashing her can't even perform a single act busy body

Maame Esi Foriwah said:

But it's not nice honestly

Anaman Esther replied:

You can't come to my wedding and dance like this..no I won't allow

Charity Awudza:

At least she should know that she is a lady. That's too mad

Boniface Kwame replied:

We need all these people to work in the farms but here burning the energy for nothing!!

Smart Akanbi commented:

So we can't have a peaceful wedding anymore, and unless someone have to come out with all these unnecessary dance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a Ghanaian old woman, is making waves on social media after a video of her energetic dance moves went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page, Compound House, has the old citizen dancing her heart out to local Ghanaian gospel songs in what appears to be a church.

She is seen dancing with young men who equally appear to be fully charged by the tune of the songs.

Since the emergence of the video online, it has gathered over 229,000 views, close to 9000 reactions and almost 800 comments.

Source: Yen.com.gh