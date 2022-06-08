Three beautiful ladies have joined the trending Buga challenge and thrilled many netizens with their moves in a video

The curvy and tall ladies donned all-black attires for the challenge and captured themselves dancing to the popular song by Kizz Daniel

Many members of the cyber community who were quick to comment noted that the ladies look beautiful

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Three beautiful ladies have caused a commotion on social media after a video of them dancing to the trending Buga song by Kizz Daniel surfaced.

The trio sported all-black attires as they stood in front of the camera to dance to the popular song. Two of the ladies rocked long hair extensions while one rocked braids.

The ladies did not disappoint with their moves as they did their version of the Buga dance challenge.

Photos of ladies doing Buga challenge. Source: iakosua

Source: Instagram

One of the ladies, Iakosua, shared the delightful video on her Instagram account, which garnered the attention of social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Social media comments

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments below:

T.senkyere, one of the ladies, said:

''This is doing numbers.''

E_moneyy0517 commented:

''It’s everything fa me!''

Derrick__acheampong said:

Chlouk said:

''Beautiful girls. Kindly follow back.''

Ghanaian Plus-size Man Steals Limelight

YEN.com.gh previously reported that there's always that one person who becomes the joy with their delightful presence and impressive dance moves at events, especially weddings.

A young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he shakes his moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

Ghanaian Lady Dancing with Intense Energy at Wedding Reception

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a plus-size woman stole the show at the wedding reception of a couple with her energy-filled and impressive dance moves, becoming the joy and life of the occasion.

The woman, surrounded by wedding guests, including the groomsmen, had taken over the dance floor as she confidently displayed her leg works with intense energy.

In a video widely circulated online, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the plus-size woman whose identity was not shared along with the clip, sported an outfit with bright colours.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh