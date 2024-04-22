A Ghanaian man living abroad has advised fellow Ghanaians who have between GH¢50K to GH¢100K not to travel abroad

In a video making rounds on social media, he noted that most people living abroad do not have that much in their accounts

Netizens who thronged the comment section were divided over the man's advice as most of them expressed varied opinions

A Ghanaian man living abroad has sparked controversy online after he cautioned Ghanaians against travelling abroad if they possess between GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000 in their accounts.

His comments come in the wake of the influx of Ghanaians travelling to seek greener pastures abroad.

In a trending video, he stressed that life abroad is not as rosy as it usually looks, adding that people living there often struggle.

He noted that it is not advisable to travel abroad if you have such an amount since you will end up losing everything in the end.

Buttressing his claim, he noted that most people living big in the UK, USA, Germany, or France are living on credit.

For him, it is advisable to forego any plan of travelling abroad and focus on investing or building a life in Ghana with such an amount.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the video expressed various reactions to the comment of the Ghanaian man.

@Bernard Sarfo Twumasi wrote:

"So that's building the houses in Ghana after a few years abroad what money are they using? GHS 100,000 is just 6,983.01 euros o bossman. Stop screaming."

@Mr_Domfeh

"Woyale ..so the houses in our areas that borgas are building no ebi deception? My Mum’s friend ein kid go Canada,he dey work for shopping mall,he buy land dey start dey build.Less than 8months..Adey here I can’t afford chamber and hall saf.Woyale wo"

@OriginalObeng wrote:

"Who asked for his advice in the first place? If he’s fed up with life abroad he should come home. Nobody needs his advice."

@onerolladay wrote:

"But you dey sit car inside. If all what you are saying is true then come back to Ghana."

@HailTizzy wrote:

"All be lies."

