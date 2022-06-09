Bhadie Kelly, a popular TikToker who has recently gone viral, has got a lot of ladies in their feelings due to the attention she is getting

A lady on Twitter has complained about the hype and says glorification of women like Kelly is why ladies are pressured into plastic surgery

Her tweet got a lot of traction as it caught the attention of many men who vehemently disagreed with her assertion

A young lady on Twitter has complained bitterly about men hyping women blessed with beautiful body stature.

She complained about this due to the hype and attention a Tik Tok lady named Kelly is getting. She said women love attention, and the attention the lady is getting makes other women jealous.

She claims women who are not naturally endowed with the Kelly kind of body may get depressed as they would also want the same kind of attention ladies with that body shape get.

According to her, this influences a lot of ladies to go in for body enhancement surgeries to fit in and be accepted.

The lady's tweet did not sit well with a lot of men as they reacted with interesting comments.

Ghetto__Lenny said:

People hype actors like Chris hemsworth, Chris evans, men don’t feel pressured to do surgery to be like them. Y’all females lack contentment and you feed off attention, and that’s on you. Don’t blame men.

mr_rAq also gave his opinion on the matter:

It's ok for women to have preferences. But when men do, it's -1. The reason grown women go for bbl & other cosmetic surgeries 2. The reason women are insecure 3. An objectification of women 4. It enables hoeism

Evans_NeYo also commented:

Thought women said they don’t do anything for men’s validation and attention ? This gender isn’t consistent

